Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Antecedents to play greater role in recruitment of police force: Supreme Court

The employer, who would be acting through a screening committee to sift such cases, has fairly a large realm of freedom to act, though without becoming arbitrary, the bench added.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsSupreme Court of IndiaPolicecandidate

Follow us on :

Follow Us