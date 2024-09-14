'Anti-India character spewing venom': Kiren Rijiju slams Zakir Naik's claims on Waqf Bill amendments

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik of spreading "false propaganda and trying to create communal disturbances in India" over his remarks on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Rijiju wrote, "This anti-India character is spewing venoms by spreading false and fake propaganda & also trying to create communal disturbances in India. We need to unitedly fight against such people."

In a video statement, Naik had claimed that if the Waqf Bill is passed, thousands of mosques, madrasas, graveyards and lakhs of acres of land will be taken away from Muslims.