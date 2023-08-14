Anti-vaping campaign launched, to focus on adverse effects of addiction

Experts also demanded the establishment of a comprehensive government-led demand reduction program, coupled with new legislation to punish behaviours like vaping.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, Executive Director, Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM) said, 'While global and Indian efforts have largely focused on supply reduction, we must also prioritise demand reduction.'

Relying solely on supply reduction initiatives is insufficient. A government demand reduction policy, working in tandem with supply reduction efforts, is imperative.

This policy could encompass stringent laws penalising individuals engaged in vaping or other substance abuse issues. Such measures would instil fear among both children and parents, leading to reduced usage and subsequently impacting the supply aspect as well, he said.