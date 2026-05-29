Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Antilia bomb scare case: SC dismisses ex-cop Pradeep Sharma's discharge plea

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sharma, that the court can understand bail or anticipatory bail but discharge in this case can't be granted at this stage.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSC

Follow us on :

Follow Us