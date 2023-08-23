Antilia bomb scare case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a plea for bail by retired high-profile Mumbai police officer and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, arrested in connection with the sensational Mansukh Hiran murder case.

A bench led by Justice A S Bopanna allowed his appeal against the Bombay High Court order of January 23, 2023, which rejected his bail application.

The court had earlier granted him interim bail to take care of his ailing wife and aged mother.

Sharma was arrested in the case on June 17, 2021.