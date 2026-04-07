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Antimicrobial resistance: CCMB-LVPEI study flags drug-resistant eye bugs

The study, published in leading biological journal represents one of the most comprehensive genomic analyses of eye pathogens from India to date.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:43 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:43 IST
India Newsinfectionbacteria

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