Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com has a 'dowry calculator' feature, internet reacts

The X user @DoctorHussain96 sharing about the feature on the app wrote, "Initially, I was shocked to see a dowry calculator on Shaadi.com. A segment of the site shows users how much they are worth in the 'dowry' stakes. When you enter details like educational qualifications and income, you are in for a surprise. Instead of showing their dowry worth, the 'calculator' shows the visitor stats about dowry deaths in India. Respect and wonderful idea @AnupamMittal." The user also added the image of the same on his post.

The post was shared on may 19 and ever since has made huge buzz on the internet with over over 2,500 likes.

Gathering numerous reactions, several people have commented and shared their reaction to this feature on the app.

A user on X reacting to the post wrote, “Shameful to see that people are still taking dowry in some form or other ! In my and my husband's family there has been no talk of dowry even in our great grandfather's days ! All women educated since that time !”

Some other reactions to the post were:

“Logged in accounts using the calculator should be reported to authorities. All accounts should require a signed affidavit saying they won't accept dowry in any form,” another user wrote.

“Fantastic! No one should ideally click on the 'Dowry calculator' in the portal. They should also show how many people have used the tool,” a third user said.