Home

'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj K Singh dies of heart attack at 59

The news of Rituraj K Singh's demise has shaken the world of Television as tributes pour in for the actor.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 07:16 IST

Noted actor Rituraj K Singh passed away last night of a heart attack, at the age of 59. The news of his demise has shaken the Television industry.

Reportedly, Rituraj was suffering from a pancreatic disease and was undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks.

Bollywood actor and Rituraj's co-star from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan shared a photo with him and mourned his loss.

"RIP Rituraj sir, had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him few months back on the sets of 'Baby John. om Shanti.(sic)"

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram/@varundvn

Actor Divya Seth Shah, who was one of his friends from early days, also mourned the sudden demise of Rituraj on Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Divya Seth Shah's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Divya Seth Shah's Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram/@divyasethshah

Rituraj was last seen in the hit TV serial Anupamaa where he played the character Yashpal.

Known for his distinctive acting and remarkable performances, Rituraj is best known for his role in TV serials Tol Mol Ke Bol, Kutumb, Laado 2, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya aur Baati Hum among others.

He had also starred in Bollywood movies Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Tadap, Yaariyan 2 and others. Apart from movies and TV serials, Rituraj had also starred in dozens of web series.

Born in Rajasthan's Kota, Rituraj did his schooling in Delhi and moved to the United States. He then returned to India and learnt acting from Barry John and performed in theatres for 12 years. Rituraj then shifted his base to Mumbai to pursue his career in acting in 1993.

(Published 20 February 2024, 07:16 IST)
