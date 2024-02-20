'Anupamaa' actor Rituraj K Singh dies of heart attack at 59

Noted actor Rituraj K Singh passed away last night of a heart attack, at the age of 59. The news of his demise has shaken the Television industry.

Reportedly, Rituraj was suffering from a pancreatic disease and was undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks.

Bollywood actor and Rituraj's co-star from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan shared a photo with him and mourned his loss.

"RIP Rituraj sir, had such a wonderful time working with him and had just met him few months back on the sets of 'Baby John. om Shanti.(sic)"