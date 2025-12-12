Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Anurag Thakur files written complaint against TMC MP for smoking e-cigarette in House

Thakur also urged Birla to initiate "appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the member concerned" according to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 14:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCAnurag ThakurE-cigarette

Follow us on :

Follow Us