Anurag Thakur hails India's 'remarkable growth' in publication of periodicals

The report said the highest number of dailies (4,496) are being published in Hindi with a combined circulation of over 10.79 crore copies, followed by 1,123 copies in Urdu with a combined circulation of over 2.02 crore, 1,078 dailies in Telugu with a combined circulation of over 1.38 crore and English with 811 dailies have a total circulation of over 2.27 crore copies per publishing day, respectively.