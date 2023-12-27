Those who failed to do justice to '84 victims talking about nyay: Thakur mocks Cong's Yatra

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress' decision to take out 'Bharat Nyay Yatra,' accusing the party of failing to bring justice to the 1984-Sikh riots victims for several years and standing with the 'tukde-tukde' gang.

Congress earlier in the day announced it will hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' which will be led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 14 states and 85 districts from east to west of India in 67 days, beginning January 14.

"How can those who could not provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which took place during their regime, for several years, do justice to anyone," Thakur told reporters when asked for comment on the Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra.