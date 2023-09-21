Anybody who tries to divide Sikhs will be given befitting reply: Cong MP slams Trudeau in Parliament

Taking a jibe at Trudeau over the malfunction in his plane delaying his departure from India after attending the G20 summit, Bittu said, "If your plane had a malfunction, is it our fault?"

He said, "99.5 per cent of people are with the country and 0.5 per cent are with Trudeau. The narcotics trade...international image of Canada will be spoilt."

"Our country is a power in the world, we will not bow before these countries, we can pick up Pannu (a terrorist in Canada) even from there by doing surgical strike. Canada should not be in any illusion and if they try to divide Sikhs they will get a befitting reply," the Congress MP asserted.