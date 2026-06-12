Anyone trying to distort NEET retest to face full might and weight of law: Government

<p>New Delhi: The government on Friday warned that the full might and weight of law will fall on anyone who tries to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21.</p>.<p>This was conveyed by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan at a meeting where he reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh.</p>.<p>During the meeting, Somanathan emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders, the statement said.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA announced ‘student-friendly’ measures ahead of June 21 re-exam.<p>"The central government, state governments and district administration are working together in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination," the statement quoted the cabinet secretary as saying.</p>.<p>Somanathan had also reviewed the arrangements with secretaries of the central government and relevant agencies on June 1.</p>.<p>On June 4, he held a review meeting with the chief secretaries of the state governments to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.</p>.<p>These meetings are aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.</p>.<p>Officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the CRPF and the CISF to provide security during transportation of the question papers.</p>.<p>NEET-UG was held on May 3, but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is investigating the case and has made several arrests.</p>