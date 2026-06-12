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Anyone trying to distort NEET retest to face full might and weight of law: Government

Somanathan had also reviewed the arrangements with secretaries of the central government and relevant agencies on June 1.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsNEETNTA

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