Apex court orders not 'just for fun', says SC, raps UP govt over POCSO case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for non-compliance with its order on examination of a minor victim of sexual assault, asserting it does not pass an order "just for fun".

A vacation bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, which granted the prosecution one week to examine the victim in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, warned it would summon the state's home secretary if it was not done within the stipulated time.

"Our order was a mandatory order, it was to be followed in letter and spirit. We are not passing orders just for fun," Justice Amanullah told senior advocate Garima Prasad, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government.