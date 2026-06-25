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'Apologise to the youth': Rahul Gandhi to Dharmendra Pradhan for 'terrorist' remark on students

He said that this was nothing new and the BJP people had also called the farmers who feed the nation "andolanjeevi" and "parasites."
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsDharmendra Pradhan

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