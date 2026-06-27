Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Appeals against externment orders cannot be dismissed on mere technicalities of limitation: SC

The special law neither expressly nor by necessary implication excludes the application of the Limitation Act, the court noted.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 05:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 05:54 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtappeal

Follow us on :

Follow Us