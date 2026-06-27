Appeals against externment orders cannot be dismissed on mere technicalities of limitation: SC

<p>New Delhi: In a significant ruling reinforcing procedural safeguards and fundamental rights, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has held that appeals against externment orders — which severely impact personal liberty, freedom of movement, livelihood, and reputation — cannot be defeated on technical grounds of delay.</p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan ruled that Section 5 of the Limitation Act, 1963, which empowers courts to condone delay on sufficient cause, applies to appeals filed under Section 9 of the Chhattisgarh Rajya Suraksha Adhiniyam, 1990. </p><p>The special law neither expressly nor by necessary implication excludes the application of the Limitation Act, the court noted.</p>.Murder over defective watch: Supreme Court reduces sentence for convicted man in 1997 case.<p>The apex court allowed the appeal filed by Jittu Yadav and set aside the Chhattisgarh High Court’s order of October 16, 2025, which had declined to interfere with the dismissal of his appeal as time-barred.The district magistrate of Balodabazar-Bhatapara had passed an externment order against Yadav. </p><p>His appeal before the state government was dismissed on the ground that it was filed after the 30-day limitation period prescribed under Section 9 of the Adhiniyam. The High Court upheld this decision.</p><p>Yadav’s counsel argued before the Supreme Court that while Section 9 prescribes a 30-day limitation period, the Adhiniyam does not provide any mechanism for condonation of delay nor does it expressly exclude Section 5 of the Limitation Act. </p><p>Importantly, the statute does not stipulate any outer limit beyond which delay cannot be condoned. </p><p>Citing Section 29(2) of the Limitation Act and various Supreme Court precedents, the counsel contended that the benefit of condonation of delay ought to have been extended.</p>.Fake Supreme Court website used to run digital arrest scams; CBI raids 80 locations.<p>The state, on the contrary, maintained that the appeal, filed nearly 50 days after the order, was rightly rejected as barred by limitation, and no separate application for condonation of delay had been filed.</p><p>Delivering the judgment, the Supreme Court emphasised that an appeal under Section 9 is a vital procedural safeguard and an integral component of fair procedure, especially given the serious civil, criminal, and constitutional consequences of externment orders.</p><p>“Where a special statute prescribes a period of limitation different from the one in the Schedule to the Limitation Act, Sections 4 to 24 (including Section 5) will apply unless expressly or by necessary implication excluded,” the bench observed.</p><p>The court noted that Section 9 of the Adhiniyam merely states that an appeal “may be filed within thirty days from the date of such order” and is silent on any bar against condonation. There is no restrictive language such as “but not thereafter” or any self-contained scheme indicating that the period is absolute and unextendable.</p><p>The bench further emphasised that in the absence of a clear statutory command to the contrary, the appellate remedy should not be defeated on mere technicalities of limitation. </p><p>"Courts must adopt an interpretation that preserves access to justice and advances substantial justice rather than extinguishing the remedy for marginal delays, particularly when sufficient cause is shown," the bench said, while condoning the delay in filing the appeal and restoring it before the state government.</p>