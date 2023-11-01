Apple alert row: BJP’s Amit Malviya alleges 'George Soros' link

In another post, he said that apart from Open Society Foundation, other funders of AccessNow were Omidyar, Ford Foundation, Global Affairs of the government of Canada and the government of Germany. In another tweet, Malviya also sought to draw an earlier associate of Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh into the issue, who Malviya claims works with Omidyar.

He further alleged that since Jairam Ramesh now manages Congress’s communication and is a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, the hacking episode was used by Opposition leaders to create trouble. “Does it get any more murkier than this? The Congress is evidently leaning on everyone, from George Soros to Omidyar, to muddy public discourse in a bid to undermine India’s democracy,” he posted.

Apart from Gandhi, other Opposition leaders who received the threat notifications include TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Congress media head Pawan Khera, journalist Siddharth Varadarajan, Sriram Karri, and President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran.