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Approach appropriate authorities: Supreme Court to lawyer who filed 25 PILs

The bench said the court would also entertain his petitions at an appropriate stage, if the need arises.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPILs

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