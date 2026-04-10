<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday asked an advocate, who has filed 25 separate PILs on a range of issues, that instead of rushing to the court, he should move before the appropriate authorities. </p><p>As soon as the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, advocate Sachin Gupta, appearing as petitioner-in-person, submitted that he wanted to withdraw the PILs.</p><p>The bench told him, "Concentrate on the profession. You should approach the authorities, make them wiser on certain issues instead of rushing to the court."</p>.'Law prohibits bigamous relationship,' Supreme Court quashes rape case lodged by married advocate .<p>The bench said the court would also entertain his petitions at an appropriate stage, if the need arises. </p><p>The court further said that as a member of the bar and a person with legal knowledge, the petitioner should identify the issues with an analytical approach and try to sensitise the concerned authorities.</p><p>The bench said the petitioner may approach the court if nothing happens. The top court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the 25 PILs listed for hearing.</p><p>On March 9, the apex court trashed five "frivolous" public interest litigations filed by Gupta, including one seeking a scientific study on whether onion and garlic contain "tamasic" energy, and asked if he drafted them in the middle of the night.</p><p>The court had then termed his PILs as "vague, frivolous and baseless".</p>