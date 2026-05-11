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'Approach Centre': Supreme Court on PIL to regulate all institutions imparting education to children below 14 years

A bench of Justices asked the petitioner, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to make a representation before the Union of India.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsEducationSupreme Court

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