India Politics Updates: Kerala CM Vijayan criticises Congress over alleged defections of leaders to BJP

Punjab BJP leader Harjeet Singh Grewal on Monday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that its leaders projecting themselves in a rally in Delhi as honest is nothing but a "soap opera orchestrated by politicians mired in corruption."
His statement came a day after the INDIA bloc held a rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
Kerala Chief Minister and Marxist veteran Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stepped up his criticism of the Congress, an ally of the INDIA bloc, asserting that its leaders were defecting to BJP, thus tarnishing its reliability at a critical juncture when secular forces confront the saffron party's dominance in the country.
The Marxist leader underscored that the future of the country stood in peril, with secularism and democracy facing significant threats.