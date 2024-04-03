India Political Updates: Nine more candidates file nominations from Jammu Lok Sabha seat

Nine more candidates filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.
With this, the total number of candidates who have filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha seat stands at 13, he said.
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the mood of the people has changed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the sentiment is now clearly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term in office.
The Congress on Tuesday claimed that after Anantkumar Hegde, another leader of the ruling BJP, Jyoti Mirdha, has openly said that the party's aim is to change the Constitution, while asserting that it is a "deliberate strategy".