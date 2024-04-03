JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates: Nine more candidates file nominations from Jammu Lok Sabha seat

Track latest political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 03:19 IST

Follow Us

01:2903 Apr 2024

Nine more candidates file nominations from Jammu Lok Sabha seat

Nine more candidates filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.

With this, the total number of candidates who have filed their nomination papers from Jammu Lok Sabha seat stands at 13, he said.

01:2903 Apr 2024

People’s mood is against Modi, claims Sharad Pawar; slams Centre over China

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the mood of the people has changed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the sentiment is now clearly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term in office.

01:2903 Apr 2024

Cong slams BJP over its Nagaur candidate Jyoti Mirdha's 'samvidhanik badlav' remarks

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that after Anantkumar Hegde, another leader of the ruling BJP, Jyoti Mirdha, has openly said that the party's aim is to change the Constitution, while asserting that it is a "deliberate strategy".

(Published 03 April 2024, 03:19 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalSonia GandhiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on