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April Assembly polls: Rising heat, erratic rains to test climate risk preparedness

Heatwave threatens polls in south; Assam to face rains
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsheatwavesenvironmentTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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