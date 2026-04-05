<p>Bengaluru: As parties hit the ground for the high-stakes electoral battles in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, experts have warned that lack of adequate mitigation measures may expose crores of voters and lakhs of election duty officials to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/climate-environment">climate </a>risks, especially heatwaves combined with humidity.<br>Together, about 17.5 crore voters are expected to participate in elections in 824 assembly constituencies. </p><p>As per the heat wave outlook issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal are threatened by heatwave whereas Assam is likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall and thundershowers in the week leading to elections.<br></p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Poll fever overshadows summer heat in Palakkad\n.<p>In an assessment made ahead of the polls, Climate Trends, a research-based consultancy initiative, pointed to the IMD data for five years (2021-25) showing a shift towards hotter, more humid and "more unpredictable" April weather across the regions with increasing extreme events. "The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to experience intensifying heat and high humidity. These conditions pose a threat of creating dangerous “wet-bulb” conditions that significantly increase heat stress and health risks like heat strokes," Climate Trends said.<br></p>.<p>Data on the number of deaths due to various natural calamities in India from 2017 to 2022 shows that lightning caused the highest number of deaths. Figures ranged from 2,357 in 2018 to 2,887 in 2022. Heat stroke also appeared as a significant cause of mortality (over 1,000 deaths), particularly in 2017 and 2022. </p><p>While the total number of deaths fluctuated each year, lightning and heat stroke were persistent major contributors.<br>Mahesh Palawat, Vice President- Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather stated that the evolving climate conditions could directly impact elections in the form of reduced voter turnout, health risks and operational disruptions among others. </p><p>"We are already at the peak of pre-Monsoon activities, which have been on the rise due to rising temperatures fueled by climate change,” he added.<br></p>.<p>Former Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said the Election Commission of India has considered the challenges of climate change while planning the elections and cited the polling station trackers that provide information regarding the queue to help voters plan.<br></p><p>He further added: "We should now focus on how elections are contributing to climate change. There is a large use of flexes and plastic materials during rallies and public meetings. There is also a lot of fuel consumption during election campaigning. These things need to be curbed."</p>