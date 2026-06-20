Arbitration clause cannot override consumer court jurisdiction: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has ruled that an arbitration clause in an agreement does not divest consumer forums of their jurisdiction, and once a consumer complaint is admitted, the complainant cannot be forced to arbitration merely on the basis of such a clause.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana observed that a private contractual provision cannot defeat the statutory remedy provided under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, which is explicitly additional to other remedies available under law as per Section 3 of the Act.</p>.No third-party claims on insurance policies: Supreme Court.<p>A civil appeal was filed by T K A Padmanabhan against an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) dated January 4, 2016. </p><p>He had filed a consumer complaint before the District Consumer Forum in New Delhi against Abhiyan Cooperative Group Housing Society Limited, alleging deficiency in service due to delay in handing over possession of a flat.</p><p>The District Forum referred the parties to arbitration in 2009, a decision upheld by the State Commission in 2013. The NCDRC dismissed Padmanabhan’s revision petition in 2016.</p><p>Setting aside the orders of the consumer fora, the court held that the District Forum should have decided the complaint on merits instead of referring it to arbitration after admitting it and issuing notice to the respondent.</p><p>“Once admitted, complaint must proceed under the Act,” the bench said.</p><p>Emphasising the beneficial nature of the 1986 Act, the court said it provides a simple, inexpensive, and expeditious remedy to consumers. </p><p>“Section 3 of the 1986 Act makes the position explicit by providing that the remedy under the Act is in addition to and not in derogation of any other remedy available under law,” the bench noted.</p><p>The court relied on its earlier judgment in Emaar MGF Land Ltd Vs Aftab Singh (2019), which held that consumer forums retain jurisdiction even in the presence of an arbitration clause, as the Act creates a special additional remedy for consumers.</p><p>The bench further pointed out that the proviso to Section 12(4) of the Act restrains the transfer of an admitted complaint to any other court, tribunal, or authority. This provision ensures that consumers are not compelled to restart proceedings before another forum, the court observed.</p><p>The court also rejected the National Commission’s view that Padmanabhan ceased to be a ‘consumer’ after taking possession of the flat. It clarified that a claim for compensation on account of delayed possession relates to the period before delivery.</p><p>“The subsequent receipt of possession cannot, by itself, extinguish the right of the allottee to seek adjudication of a claim for compensation for the alleged delay,” the bench said.</p>.Fair advertisement, transparent selection mandatory for public jobs: Supreme Court.<p>Issues such as whether there was delay, whether it was attributable to the society, whether possession was accepted unconditionally, and entitlement to compensation are all matters that must be decided on merits after due adjudication, the court added.</p><p>The top court restored the consumer complaint, filed in 2005, and directed the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dwarka, to decide the matter within one year, after giving both parties an opportunity to present their case and lead evidence. All questions on merits, including deficiency in service, waiver, and compensation, have been left open for consideration by the forum.</p>