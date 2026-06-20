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Arbitration clause cannot override consumer court jurisdiction: Supreme Court

Setting aside the orders of the consumer fora, the court held that the District Forum should have decided the complaint on merits instead of referring it to arbitration after admitting it and issuing notice to the respondent.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtconsumer court

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