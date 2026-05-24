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Are CJP's 'cockroaches' from Pakistan? Founder Abhijeet Dipke shares followers’ demographics to deny claims

Dipke shared a screen recording showing the page's analytics to counter the viral claims.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 10:26 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Are CJP's 'cockroaches' from Pakistan? Founder Abhijeet Dipke shares followers’ demographics to deny claims

In one line
Satirical Indian political page CJP denies claims of majority Pakistani followers amid rapid social media growth.
Key points
CJP's rapid rise
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political page, gained over 9 million Instagram followers, surpassing both BJP and Congress.
Allegations of foreign followers
BJP leaders and right-wing commentators claimed 49% of CJP's followers were from Pakistan, alleging anti-India propaganda.
Dipke's rebuttal
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared analytics showing 94.7% of followers are from India, refuting claims of Pakistani dominance.
Website blockage claims
Dipke alleged authorities took down CJP's website and hacked its social media handles, vowing to continue with a new platform.
Origins of the movement
The satirical party emerged after Chief Justice Surya Kant's controversial 'cockroaches' remark about unemployed youth, sparking widespread criticism.
Key statistics
9 million
CJP's Instagram follower count surpassing BJP and Congress
49%
Claimed Pakistani followers by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga
94.7%
CJP's actual Indian follower percentage per Dipke's analytics
Delhi (9.3%)
Top Indian city contributing to CJP's followers
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 May 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsKiren RijijuTrending

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