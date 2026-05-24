Are CJP's 'cockroaches' from Pakistan? Founder Abhijeet Dipke shares followers’ demographics to deny claims

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Satirical Indian political page CJP denies claims of majority Pakistani followers amid rapid social media growth.
Key points
• CJP's rapid rise
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical political page, gained over 9 million Instagram followers, surpassing both BJP and Congress.
• Allegations of foreign followers
BJP leaders and right-wing commentators claimed 49% of CJP's followers were from Pakistan, alleging anti-India propaganda.
• Dipke's rebuttal
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared analytics showing 94.7% of followers are from India, refuting claims of Pakistani dominance.
• Website blockage claims
Dipke alleged authorities took down CJP's website and hacked its social media handles, vowing to continue with a new platform.
• Origins of the movement
The satirical party emerged after Chief Justice Surya Kant's controversial 'cockroaches' remark about unemployed youth, sparking widespread criticism.
Key statistics
9 million
CJP's Instagram follower count surpassing BJP and Congress
49%
Claimed Pakistani followers by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga
94.7%
CJP's actual Indian follower percentage per Dipke's analytics
Delhi (9.3%)
Top Indian city contributing to CJP's followers
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 24 May 2026, 10:26 IST