Are court decisions always correct: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Gyanvapi ruling

Responding to questions related to the verdict, Yadav said, "There is always opposition to court orders. Are court decisions always correct?"

Asked to elaborate on his remark that courts on occasions do not pronounce the right verdict, the Rajya Sabha member said, "On several occasions it does not. Nothing is absolutely correct. Nothing is perfect. Every decision -- for one side it is right, for another side it is wrong."

Responding to another question in the Parliament House complex, he said the Gyanvapi decision will finally be taken by the Supreme Court.