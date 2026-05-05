Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Are you nation's chief priest'? Supreme Court questions Indian Young Lawyers Association in Sabarimala case

The observation of a nine-judge Constitution bench came while hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 07:31 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtSabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us