<p>Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday fired salvo at the Centre over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-drops-pulses-makes-other-key-revisions-in-factsheet-on-trade-deal-with-india-3894259">India-US trade deal</a> saying that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-budget-session-live-updates-breaking-news-alerts-rahul-gandhi-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-stalemate-narendra-modi-union-budget-2026-naravane-book-penguin-india-no-trust-motion-3894307">Modi government has "sold India"</a>.</p><p>Rahul said that the deal is one-sided would adversely affect Indian farmers and textile industry.</p><p>"You have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata," Rahul said referring to the trade deal during the debate in Lok Sabha on the Union Budget.</p>.US drops 'pulses', makes other key revisions in fact sheet on trade deal with India.<p>Claiming that the Indian textile industry is "finished", the Congress leader said that interests of the farmers have been compromised for the trade deal as agricultural products from the US will enter Indian markets.</p><p>The LoP said energy security has gone under the India-US trade deal, and the US will decide "whom we buy oil from".</p><p>"PM Modi surrendered future of Indians because he wanted to protect BJP's financial architecture," he alleged.</p>.'Don't behave like children, not right to use national security as political weapon': Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi .<p>"For first time in history our farmers are facing a storm. You've opened door to crush poor farmers. No PM has ever done this," Rahul further charged.</p><p>Rahul also said that the US imports will go up from $46 billion to $146 billion, while India's tariff has gone up from 3 per cent to 18 and theirs has come down from 16 per cent to zero</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>