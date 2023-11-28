‘Are you stuck on one IAS officer as Delhi’s chief secretary’, SC asks Centre

“You want to make the appointment. You make the appointment. Don't you have any other IAS officer who can be the Chief Secretary (sic)?" the bench asked him further.

Mehta suggested allowing Kumar to continue for some time.

“But they (Delhi government) are saying you appoint whoever you want….Are you so stuck on one IAS officer (sic),” the bench asked Mehta again.

The Solicitor General replied that there were several administrative reasons for it.

“Show us the power to extend and show us the ground on which you have to extend (sic)," the bench directed Mehta.

The court was hearing a plea by the Delhi government against the Centre's extension of the tenure of the current chief secretary, Naresh Kumar, who is set to retire this month, or proceeding with the appointment of a new officer.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, on behalf of the Delhi government, said there should not be one blue-eyed favourite.

Mehta said, “The government is afraid of one person”.

The bench told Mehta, “You make an appointment. We are not holding you down… you select any IAS officer of your choice… Ultimately they have a point, why are you insisting on only one name… You appoint any IAS officer from the cadre to the post of chief secretary (sic)”.

Mehta asked the court to take up the matter on Thursday.

The bench insisted on hearing the matter on Wednesday as the incumbent chief secretary is approaching his superannuation.

Singhvi suggested that it is an ego issue, but Mehta disagreed, stating, “It is not an ego issue, and we will respond.”

During the hearing, Singhvi raised concerns about the extension being a unilateral decision, bypassing established procedures, and highlighted that the apex court itself had ruled that the Lieutenant Governor was bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

However, the bench pointed out that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, was in force, granting the Centre the power to appoint the chief secretary of Delhi.

The bench reminded Singhvi that even though the Act is under challenge, it has not been stayed by the apex court.