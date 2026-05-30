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Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi says armed forces ready for Operation Sindoor 2.0

He said all three services are enhancing synergy for modern multi-domain warfare that extends beyond land, air and sea.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 08:40 IST
India NewsPakistanIndian ArmyArmed ForcesOperation Sindoor

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