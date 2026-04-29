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Army chief holds key discussions to deepen India-US military ties during Pentagon visit

Both sides emphasised the importance of interoperability and jointness in addressing emerging security challenges.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 13:43 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 13:43 IST
India NewsUSIndia-US RelationsPentagon

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