Army may come up with modifications to Agnipath scheme based on its survey on Agniveers

The recruiters are also expected to answer questions on the overall impact on Army recruitment post the implementation of the Agniveer scheme.

In comparison to soldiers recruited earlier, the Army’s training staff at the regiment centers are expected to provide details on the physical standards of the Agniveers along with the observation on their training and general educational standards. The staff is also expected to respond to various facets of training, impact of competition for permanent absorption in the Army on the Agniveers’ overall behaviour, and the bonding levels they share among each other.

The inputs received from various unit and sub-unit commanders on whether the candidates are an assent or a liability to military operations will also be sought. The inputs shall also include details on any other human resource issues which they are facing with their induction process.

The feedback should also be inclusive of comparative performance of Agniveers against the soldiers recruited before the launch of the Agnipath scheme was launched and the impact of competition among them as well as the positive/negative qualities observed in them.

On the basis of all of these, the Army might likely suggest possible changes to the Agnipath scheme precisely in terms of engagement of the Agniveers and the percentage of Agniveer retention to in the long run.

The survey will also ask Agniveers about their reasons for joining the Army, about any previous employment, whether they have attempted any competitions or recruitment before joining as Agniveers and whether they believe all Agniveers should be permanently absorbed into the army.

Additionally, the Agniveers will be providing feedback on their desired career path, other options available to them after the completion of four years, and if they wished to remain in the Army or seek employment opportunities elsewhere, including the paramilitary forces.

The Agniveers would also be expected to mention in the survey whether they would motivate their friends and family members to join as Agniveers.