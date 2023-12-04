Army working to frame policy for career progression of women officers, SC told

New Delhi: Deliberations are underway to formulate a policy to deal with the issue of career progression of women officers in the Indian Army and for considering their promotion from the rank of colonel to brigadier, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani and senior advocate R Balasubramanian that the Army is working on formulating a policy for the purpose.

The bench granted the Army time till March 31, 2024 for drawing up a policy pursuant to an earlier direction on career progression of women officers, and listed their plea in the first week of April next year.

Some women Army officers have alleged discrimination in promotion from the rank of colonel to brigadier.