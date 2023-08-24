Home
Army's 70 Engineer Regiment played key role in flood-hit Punjab, Haryana; rescued 2,000 civilians: Officials

The army carried out extensive relief operations during the floods wherein thousands of distressed and displaced people were shifted to safety and relief material distributed, they said.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 15:34 IST

The army's 70 Engineer Regiment rescued 2,000 civilians during the recent floods in Punjab and Haryana, playing a crucial role in the relief operations, officials said on Thursday.

The army carried out extensive relief operations during the floods wherein thousands of distressed and displaced people were shifted to safety and relief material distributed, they said.

As many as 2,000 civilians were rescued by the army's 70 Engineer Regiment alone. It played a key role in rescue and relief operations and also repaired broken embankments of Ghaggar river, they said.

The army responded to requests for assistance from the governments of Punjab and Haryana. It also undertook relief and evacuation operations in rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

The information was shared by army officials during media's visit to Kharga Sappers at Zirakpur Military Station. The media personnel were briefed about how the 'Make in India' initiative in defence technology was being promoted in the armed forces.

The army is observing 2023 as the 'Year of Transformation', the officials said.

(Published 24 August 2023, 15:34 IST)
India NewsrainsIndian ArmyPunjabfloodsHaryana

