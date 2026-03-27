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Around 1,068 hectares of railway land under encroachment: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Admitting that illegal encroachment is a serious issue, Vaishnaw said the Railways has been taking action to evict encroachers.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsRailwaysAshwini Vaishnaw

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