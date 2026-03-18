<p>New Delhi: Nearly half of the unemployed in the age group of 15-29 years are graduates, as expansion in the country’s higher education institutions has not been matched by the commensurate growth in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/job-opportunities">employment opportunities</a>, shows a report released by Azim Premji University on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The report underlined that India’s demographic dividend is nearing its peak as the country’s working-age population share will begin declining after 2030. “The pace of job creation in the coming decades is critical to ensure that the demographic dividend translates into an economic one,” the report said.</p>.<p>The report titled ‘State of Working India’, noted that out of 63 million (6.3 crore) graduates in the age group of 20 to 29 years as of 2023, around 11 million (1.1 crore) were unemployed.</p>.No govt job through unemployment offices in five years in Rajasthan; 22 lakh candidates registered: RTI.<p>Around 40% of graduates in the labour force report open unemployment. However, this is not a new phenomenon - between 1983 and 2023, graduate unemployment rates have remained more or less unchanged between 35 and 40 per cent.</p>.<p>“The problem of graduate unemployment has been magnified in recent years owing to the growing size of the graduate population. In the last few decades, the youth population has grown substantially. So has the tertiary enrolment rate, resulting in an increase in the absolute number of young graduates,” the report said.</p>.<p>Between 2004-05 and 2023, while approximately 5 million graduates were added each year, only around 2.8 million found employment.</p>.<p>The report further noted that only a small share of youth secure stable salaried jobs within a year of graduation.</p><p>“The report traces the journey of a young worker — from education to job search and employment, and how this transition has evolved over the last 40 years,” said Rosa Abraham, lead author of the report and Associate Professor of Economics at the Azim Premji University. </p><p>The expansion of higher education institutions has played a significant role in the surge in the number of graduates in the country. College availability in India increased from 29 per lakh youth in 2010 to 45 per lakh youth in 2021, mainly driven by private institutions.</p>