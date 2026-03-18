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Around 11 million graduates unemployed in India: Report

The report underlined that India’s demographic dividend is nearing its peak as the country’s working-age population share will begin declining after 2030.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 22:24 IST
India NewsUnemployment

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