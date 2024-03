Around 37% of women population employed; Hyderabad, Pune top chart in women employment: Report

Mumbai: The women workforce demographics in India suggests that of the total population of approximately 69.2 crores of women, around 37 per cent are actively working or employed, says a report.

According to talent solutions provider Careernet's The State of Women's Employment in India report, cities like Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai top the chart in women employment.

In 2023, women's representation in the workforce experienced a significant rise of 2-5 per cent compared to the previous year, in junior professional roles and executive boards, it stated.

The report revealed 40 per cent of the fresh talent from colleges placed in 2023 were women.

Women candidates having 0-3 years and 3-7 years of experience constitute 20-25 per cent of the total hires in their respective bands, it added.

The report further revealed that there has been a slight overall increase in the hiring ratio of women in most cities, except for Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), which showed a decline.

Hyderabad leads with a 34 per cent hiring rate, followed by Pune at 33 per cent, and Chennai at 29 per cent. While, Delhi-NCR has witnessed a decline at 20 per cent, reflecting a 2 per cent decrease from the 2022 figure, it added.

The report has been prepared with an analysis of 25,000 job placements collated from internal sources, employer career portals, and month-on-month hiring trends in 2023.