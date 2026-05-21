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Around 43 per cent polling in Falta till 11 am; voting peaceful

The Election Commission doubled security arrangements for the repoll after the April 29 polling in the seat was countermanded over allegations of EVM tampering.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:38 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:38 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElectionsKolkatavotingrepollWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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