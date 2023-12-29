Around 500 climbers, including four Indians, conquer Mt Everest in 70th anniversary year of first successful summit

Three Nepalese Sherpa guides – Themwa Tenzing Sherpa, Lakpa Rita Sherpa and Badure Sherpa – went missing on April 12 after a massive ice sheet of more than 50 metres tumbled down the mountain and buried them deep under five to six metres of snow on the most dangerous section of Mt Everest amidst an avalanche, making it the season's first accident at the world's tallest peak.