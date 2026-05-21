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Around 60% polling in Falta till 1 pm; voting peaceful

Around 35 companies of the central forces are manning the 285 polling booths to ensure smooth voting.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:38 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsElectionsKolkatavotingrepollWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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