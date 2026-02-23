Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Around 90% of cough syrup manufacturers audited, 'rot' to be eliminated by next year: CDSCO official

In an effort to ensure adherence to quality control and compliance with regulatory norms, the authorities have served about 850 CAPA notices in the last 10 months.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsCough Syruppharmaceutical companyCDSCOauditapproach to healthCoughchild deaths

Follow us on :

Follow Us