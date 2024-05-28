Arrangements made for Lok Sabha elections in Andamans

Speaking to the PTI, Chief Electoral Officer B S Jaglan, said, "All necessary arrangements have been made. Conducting elections in the archipelago is very different as compared to the mainland due to difficult terrains.' 'There is irregular electricity supply and proper accommodation in many places. Those deployed for polling duty in remote areas, especially in North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar districts, will have to travel through crocodile-infested mangrove swamps, deep jungles and the open sea. There are areas where even small vessels cannot be used. One has to reach using small dinghy or dugout canoe," he said.