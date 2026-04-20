<p>Kolkata/New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) on Monday claimed that Jay Kamdar, a Kolkata businessman arrested in a money laundering case, exercised "considerable clout" among certain West Bengal police officers and misused it to secure favours in land-related matters.</p>.<p>Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, was taken into custody by the central probe agency following fresh raids conducted against him on April 19.</p>.<p>On Monday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court at Bichar Bhavan in Kolkata sent him to nine days of ED custody, the agency said in a statement.</p>.<p>Apart from the businessman, the ED on Sunday raided the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (Special Branch) Shantanu Sinha Biswas as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal syndicate led by Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu in the poll-bound state.</p>.<p>The ED alleged in a statement that Kamdar was in "close contact" with many police officials, including Biswas. It claimed that the businessman "provided favours and expensive gifts to such officers, including their family members." </p><p>"Investigation found that Kamdar wielded considerable clout and influence among a section of police officers and misused it for getting favours and lodging of complaints against unsuspecting individuals in land-related matters," the ED alleged.</p>.<p>It claimed Kamdar was involved in "extensive" illegal international cross-border and domestic hawala transactions through many shell companies.</p>.I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel sent to 10 days in ED custody.<p>The agency went on to claim that Kamdar was in "close contact" with Podder and had "huge" financial transactions with him.</p>.<p>He also "supplied" firearms to Podder's wife.</p>.<p>"However, she has failed to disclose anything related to the said purchase of the firearms from Kamdar or his company," it said.</p>.<p>The agency conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1.</p>.<p>It then seized cash of Rs 1.47 crore, gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh, an SUV and an unlicensed revolver from some premises that were searched.</p>.<p>The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.</p>.<p>Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence at Kankulia Road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run.</p>.<p>The ED issued summons to Podder but he has failed to join the investigation, the agency said on April 1.</p>.<p>Assembly election campaigning is underway in West Bengal, which will have two-phase polling on April 23 and April 29.</p>