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Arrested Kolkata businessman 'misused clout' with West Bengal police officials; gave them gifts: ED

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court at Bichar Bhavan in Kolkata sent him to nine days of ED custody, the agency said in a statement.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:20 IST
India NewsEDKolkataMoney Laundering

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