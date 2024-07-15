Artful statistics jugglery: Congress slams PM Modi's 'eight crore jobs' claim

New Delhi: Congress on Monday debunked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim about creating eight crore jobs in the last 3-4 years, saying the government has done some “artful statistics jugglery” by adopting a “very expansive” definition of employment like marking unpaid household work by women as jobs created.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the prime minister is “applying his patented 3D model of denying, distracting and distorting” at a time India is facing the “most severe Modi-made unemployment crisis” and when lakhs of young people apply for each and every job available.

The remarks came following Modi's claim at the launch of projects worth Rs 29,000 crore in Mumbai on Saturday. Modi had said his government continues to prioritise stability and growth and the creation of eight crore new jobs in the last 3-4 years has “silenced” those “spreading fake narratives” about unemployment, citing a recent RBI report.