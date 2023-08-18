Judicial review confined to constitutional violation, not to question wisdom of decision to abrogate Article 370: SC

The bench further asked Dave if he is focussing on the wisdom underlying the decision to abrogate.

Dave, for his part, said there is no question of wisdom.

"...the President exercised his powers without any material whatsoever," he said, citing the Centre’s counter affidavit and claiming it is a bundle of contradictions.

"Do we really need to labour on the counter? We have to interpret the constitutional provision as it stands, how is this relevant," the bench asked Dave, who said there is no reason available in the presidential exercise, nor is any given in the counter.

Dave said there is no doubt that Article 370 has worked very well and since 1947 there has been no difficulty in the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre - and Article 370 must continue to work.

“Your whole argument is that Article 370 has worked itself out once the CA completed its task. But that would be belied at least by constitutional practice. Because even after 1957, there were orders issued progressively modifying the provision of the Constitution in relation to J&K, which means that Article 370 had continued to operate even thereafter. Therefore, it would not be correct to postulate that Article 370 achieved its life and what is a temporary provision assumes the state of permanence in the Indian constitutional fabric,” the bench further told Dave.

The bench said there was no question of any constitutional order being issued progressively from 1954 onwards.

"If your argument is right then once the CA in 1957 takes its decision there is no power to change any provision of the Constitution in relation to J&K," the bench asked him further.

The bench also told Dave that his submission is that once the Constituent Assembly made its decision, there was no question of invoking the proviso to clause (3) and Article 370 becomes a permanent feature.