Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

14 of 25 districts of Arunachal eligible for malaria-free certification: NCVBDC

Mulung was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day state review meeting on vector-borne diseases organised by NCVBDC at Naharlagun near here.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 08:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 08:25 IST
India NewsArunachal PradeshMalaria

Follow us on :

Follow Us