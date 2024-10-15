14 of 25 districts of Arunachal eligible for malaria-free certification: NCVBDC

<p>Itanagar: As many as 14 of the 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh are now eligible for malaria-free certification, National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) state programme officer Dr KT Mulung said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Mulung was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day state review meeting on vector-borne diseases organised by NCVBDC at Naharlagun near here.</p>.<p>The meeting focused on evaluating the state's efforts towards malaria elimination and reviewing the progress in combating vector-borne diseases.</p>.50% of 8 billion vaccine doses worldwide manufactured in India: Union health secretary.<p>Additional Senior Regional Director of the Regional Offices of Health and Family Welfare, Shillong and Guwahati, Dr Juliana Lyngwa praised the remarkable reduction in malaria cases in the state.</p>.<p>Lyngwa attributed the achievement to the dedication of health officials and field staff.</p>.<p>She also stressed the importance of proper documentation to ensure smooth progress towards receiving malaria elimination certification.</p>.<p>State Family Welfare Director Dr Amping Perme underlined the department's commitment to achieving a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh in the near future.</p>.<p>National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Marge Sora assured of proper allocation of funds for vector-borne disease control programmes.</p>.<p>The meeting, which will conclude on October 17, will review the strategies and develop actionable plans to accelerate the progress towards a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh. </p>