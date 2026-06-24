A doom scroll and 200-km drive gives 'abandoned' bear cub second chance in Arunachal Pradesh

<p>Guwahati: A video clip of a bear cub being gently cradled and fed milk from a bottle by a man, posted on Facebook recently, looked tender and harmless for many. </p><p>The video carried the tagline, bhalu bacca (bear cub in Hindi).</p><p>The Asiatic black bear cub was in the possession of a man at Kamle district in Arunachal Pradesh, who had found it alone on his farm about a month ago and brought it home. </p><p>Many paused, watched, reacted and shared the video. Some saw it as an act of kindness, but others saw something more urgent: a young wild animal, away from its mother, in need of expert care.</p>.<p>What followed became a powerful reminder that in the digital age, even responsible doom scrolling can help save wildlife in distress. </p><p>The video eventually reached a wildlife cyber analyst at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wildlife-trust-of-india">Wildlife Trust of India</a> (WTI), who recognised the conservation concern behind the viral clip. The WTI immediately alerted the Arunachal Pradesh forest department, and soon after, a rescue team from Seijosa in the Pakke Kessang district was dispatched to locate the cub around 200kms away and assess its condition.</p>.Sloth bear rescued from dancing trade in Jamtara, getting treated in Agra .<p>"Hoping its mother would return, the man waited, but when she never turned up, he brought the cub home. While his actions were driven by compassion, under the laws, it is illegal to keep a wild animal and doing so is a punishable offence as per the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972," an official of WTI told <em>DH</em> on Wednesday.</p><p>Soon the rescue team, led by Likha Tado, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Keyi Panyor district under the direction of Tilling Taker, Divisional Forest Officer, Lower Subansiri forest division reached the location and the man handed over the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bear">bear </a>cub. The cub, aged about two-three months was later transferred to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC), about 200kms away at Pakke Tiger Reserve where it would receive veterinary care and a structured rehabilitation plan aimed at eventual return to the wild.</p><p>WTI's Panjit Basumatary under the guidance of Dhawan Kumar Rawat, DFO Pakke, travelled more than 200 kilometres through rain and landslide-affected terrain to reach the location and brought it to the centre. The cub bein provided specialised care, monitoring and rehabilitation before it can have a chance to return to the wild.</p>.2-yr-old bear rescued from Tumakuru forest dies at Bengaluru's BBP.<p>"This cub could be rescued due to one local resident’s kindness, one neighbour’s video, one alert online viewer, and one wildlife cyber analyst turn a viral moment into a real conservation response. But many adult Asiatic Black bears are still heavily hunted across their range and traded for their paws, furs, gallbladders and meat, a trade that frequently leaves behind vulnerable, suckling cubs unable to survive on their own," WTI said in a note to <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Since its inception in 2002, the CBRC has rescued more than 50 such abandoned Asiatic black bears, many released back into the wild. The CBRC is jointly run by WTI, the department of environment and forest, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).</p>