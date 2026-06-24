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A doom scroll and 200-km drive gives 'abandoned' bear cub second chance in Arunachal Pradesh

The Asiatic black bear cub was in the possession of a man at Kamle district in Arunachal Pradesh, who had found it alone on his farm about a month ago and brought it home.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 18:07 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 18:07 IST
India NewsArunachal PradeshbearWildlife Trust of India

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