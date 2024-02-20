After census data shock, Arunachal Pradesh signs MoU with NTCA to raise first special tiger protection force

Guwahati: Months after the national tiger census found nearly 70 per cent less tiger compared to the number recorded in 2018, Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a MoU with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to raise the state's first Special Tiger Protection Force (STPC) in order to revamp conservation efforts.

The special force comprising 336 personnel would be deployed in the frontier state's three tiger reserves, Namdapha, Kamlang and Pakke. A total of 112 personnel would be deployed in each of the three tiger reserves.

"As per the MoU, the NTCA will be providing funding support for raising, arming, and deploying the special tiger protection force for protection of tigers in all the tiger reserves of the state with 90:10 funding from the Centre and the state government," said a statement issued by the state forest department.

Threats to tigers

Despite having three tiger reserves, Arunachal Pradesh did not have a dedicated tiger protection force unlike in many other states. Only temporary and contractual guards were earlier engaged in the forests, which according to conservationists, could not function as per guidelines of the NTCA. Poaching, encroachment of the habitats and lack of infrastructure are some of the major hindrances in the efforts to protect and conserve the tigers.

The concern over protection of tigers in the state grew after the tiger census conducted in 2022 found 20 less tigers (from 29 in 2018 to only nine in 2022) in the three tiger reserves. The census data, released in July last year, shocked many.

The state cabinet in October last year approved the constitution of the special tiger protection force as per the guidelines of the NTCA.The major objectives of the STPF would be to protect and safeguard the assets of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change department including those of the tiger reserves by preventing the poaching of tigers and other wild animals.

Gracing the function organised for signing of the MoU, Mama Natung, Arunachal Pradesh Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister said, "The creation of STPF will boost the wildlife conservation efforts of the department and strengthen the frontline force for preventing illegal activities in the protected areas of the state." Amit Mallick of NTCA, who also attended the function, said the force would help the state in effective conservation of pristine tiger habitats and the rich cultural heritage associated with it.