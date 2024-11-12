Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

Army motorcycle team completes expedition in Arunachal Pradesh

The expedition was organised to honour the soldiers who fought for the nation during the 1962 Sino-India conflict and commemorate the Battle of Walong, the spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 10:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 10:24 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyArunachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us