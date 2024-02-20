JOIN US
arunachal pradesh

Amit Shah extends greetings to people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to the social media platform 'X' to greet the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day. The two states were granted statehood on February 20, 1987.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 07:05 IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on its statehood day and wished that the state will touch new heights in development under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Shah also conveyed his greetings to the people of Mizoram on its statehood day.

"Statehood day greetings to our sisters and brothers in Arunachal Pradesh. PM Shri @narendramodi ji's policy of all-inclusive development has contributed immensely to unlocking the economic potential of the state blessed with stunning natural beauty and vibrant cultural diversity," he said in a post on X.

"May the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the times to come touch new heights in development under the leadership of @PemaKhanduBJP ji," he added.

In his message to "sisters and brothers in Mizoram", Shah said the state is a vibrant spot on the diverse mosaic of the country's cultural tapestry.

"All my best wishes are with them on the path toward further progress and wellbeing," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were granted statehood on this day in 1987.

(Published 20 February 2024, 07:05 IST)
