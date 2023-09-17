Arunachal to include left-out artisans from 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in state programme: CM Pema Khandu

With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years, the scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Speaking on the occasion, state Industries Minister Tumke Bagra mentioned that there are enlisted 9,600 artisans in the state, besides 9,200 weavers, who would get immense benefits from the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme.

Appreciating PM Modi for launching several schemes for the marginalised section of society, Khandu said that the prime minister always prioritised the development of villages.